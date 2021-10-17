Infinity Ward hiring 53 developers for its new Austin, Texas studio

Infinity Ward is ramping up its development teams for the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare sequel set to release in late 2022.

Infinity Ward recently expanding its reach with a new studio based in Austin, Texas. The team is already on a hiring spree with 53 job positions available, ranging from IT specialists to programmers, engineers, rendering artists, AI experts, narrative leads that command the story, and even a chief technology officer that will "build and lead an engineering team to create the next generation of technology for the world's premiere FPS franchise."

Following 2019's Modern Warfare, reports say Infinity Ward is developing a direct sequel that will serve as 2022's annual Call of Duty game.

Previous job listings suggest Modern Warfare 2 will retain the series' three signature modes--competitive, campaign, and co-operative play--and utilize high-end AI technology, possibly machine learning inference on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have yet to officially announced Call of Duty 2022 and we won't hear a peep until after Vanguard launches on November 5.