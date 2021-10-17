All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Guardians of the Galaxy demands 150GB storage on the PC

You'll need 150GB of storage free to install Guardians of the Galaxy on your PC, as well as 8GB of RAM and Windows 10 minimum.

Published Sun, Oct 17 2021 10:58 PM CDT
Guardians of the Galaxy made the big crossover from the comic books to the movies under the direction of Suicide Squad reboot director James Gunn, but now the franchise is making it into the world of games.

Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to the PC and now we have the PC system requirements, where you'll need Windows 10 64-bit at a very minimum, 8GB of system RAM, and a huge 150GB of storage. CPU wise you're going to need an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 processor, while the developer recommends an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600.

As for the graphics card, Guardians of the Galaxy PC system requirements for the minimum GPU are an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 graphics card, while a GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER or Radeon RX 590 is recommended. Guardians of the Galaxy has NVIDIA DLSS support, so you will be able to drive much higher resolutions without sacrificing performance too much at all.

Guardians of the Galaxy drops on October 26.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

