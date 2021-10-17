All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk flies past Jeff Bezos, once again world's richest man by far

Elon Musk net worth reaches $230 billion, SpaceX and Tesla founder now worth more than Bill Gates and Warren Buffet COMBINED.

Published Sun, Oct 17 2021 8:12 PM CDT
Warren Buffet is worth $103 billion, Mark Zuckerberg is worth $121 billion, Bill Gates is worth $130 billion, Jeff Bezos is worth $197 billion... but Elon Musk beats them all with a net worth of $236 billion.

The SpaceX and Tesla founder is now worth an incredible $236,000,000,000 compared to his filthy peasant friends worth less than $200 billion. Musk has been battling Amazon and Blue Origin founder -- and recent space explorer, Jeff Bezos -- for the top spot. Between Musk, Bezos, and Bernard Arnault there's some incredible wealth... but why the sudden surge for Musk?

$60 billion has been added onto Musk's net worth this year thanks to Tesla stock increases, as well as a recent share sale at SpaceX which saw the company valued at over $100 billion. This added another $11 billion to the net worth of Musk and helped bump him over $200B+ net worth.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

