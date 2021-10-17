MSI's next-gen Z690 motherboards teased, flagship MEG Z690 Ace appears

MSI has started teasing its next-gen motherboards, all geared and ready for Intel's upcoming 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and the world of DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 technology.

The flagship MSI MEG Z690 Ace motherboard is teased here with its black, silver, and gold accents and man... does it look good from this tiny tease. There's also the new MSI Z690-based MPG and MAG series motherboards teased here, but the MEG Z690 Ace motherboard is the standout one here for me.

We should expect a much higher-end, and much more expensive enthusiast MEG Z690 Godlike motherboard... but for now MSI's flagship Z690-based motherboard would be the Z690 Ace. There will be a new MEG Unify motherboard, as well as mid-range MPG series that will be split into the Carbon Wi-Fi, Edge Wi-Fi, and Force Wi-Fi which will all drop soon.

MSI is going to have an absolute boatload of motherboards, with the new MEG and MPG series motherboards supporting DDR5 exclusively. The other motherboards in MSI's upcoming 600-series will offer DDR4 memory support. The DDR4 models should include the MAG and PRO series, which aren't detailed in this leak.