Evil Flash seen in Suicide Squad trailer, Brainiac likely star villain

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's new trailer shows an evil Flash and Wonder Woman joins the fight against Superman.

Published Sun, Oct 17 2021 9:20 AM CDT
Rocksteady just released a new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer that could give out major story clues.

The plotline for the new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game seems pretty clear. Something (or someone...could it be Brainiac?) is corrupting the world's greatest heroes. Superman has gone crazy, the Flash is a total maniac, and the world is in chaos. Task Force X--Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot--have been conscripted to take down these legendary paragons.

Evil Flash seen in Suicide Squad trailer, Brainiac likely star villain 553 | TweakTown.comEvil Flash seen in Suicide Squad trailer, Brainiac likely star villain 555 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
Evil Flash seen in Suicide Squad trailer, Brainiac likely star villain 556 | TweakTown.comEvil Flash seen in Suicide Squad trailer, Brainiac likely star villain 558 | TweakTown.com

The new trailer shows some interesting tidbits, including a non-corrupt Wonder Woman fighting Superman (who then becomes corrupt later), confirmation of John Stewart as Green Lantern (who is also corrupt), and an evil version of The Flash shows up.

Evil Flash seen in Suicide Squad trailer, Brainiac likely star villain 554 | TweakTown.com

The dead giveaway is the faces of the heroes, which look sickly or infected. The purple eyes are also a strong hint towards Brainiac's meddling.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a live game with four-player co-op play, and will feature lots of loot, skill trees, etc. Think of it as a playground in a distinct chunk of the DC universe where a unique storyline comes to life.

The game is set to release 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

