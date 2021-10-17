Corsair's next-gen AIO liquid cooler tease, ready for Intel Alder Lake

Corsair is getting ready to keep your Intel 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU cool with its next-gen AIO liquid cooler range.

Intel is days away from launching its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and with it, will be a slew of new cooling solutions -- one of which is from Corsair and their new AIO liquid cooler.

Corsair's new AIO liquid cooler looks great, with a radically tweaked LCD panel on the CPU cooler that will show you CPU cooler temperatures, pump speeds, animated graphics, and more. Corsair's new AIO liquid cooler will be compatible with Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs on the LGA1700 socket.

The photos in this article were provided by VideoCardz and had Corsair using its new AIO liquid cooler on an undisclosed Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU inside of an ASUS PRIME Z690 motherboard and in-house Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory. The company will be making its next-gen AIO liquid cooler in both 240mm and 360mm designs.

The new pump looks fantastic, with the circular design of the LCD display looking great inside of the square shape of the cooler. We still have dual braided cables coming out of the pump and into the radiator, which is available in both 240mm and 360mm.

It wouldn't be complete without RGB lighting, right? Corsair does that right here, without too much RGB bling on their next-gen AIO liquid cooler. We'll know more next week when Corsair officially unveils its new coolers, RAM, and I'm sure many other new products ready for the world of Alder Lake + PCIe 5.0 + DDR5.