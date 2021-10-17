All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Corsair's next-gen AIO liquid cooler tease, ready for Intel Alder Lake

Corsair is getting ready to keep your Intel 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU cool with its next-gen AIO liquid cooler range.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 17 2021 7:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is days away from launching its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and with it, will be a slew of new cooling solutions -- one of which is from Corsair and their new AIO liquid cooler.

Corsair's next-gen AIO liquid cooler tease, ready for Intel Alder Lake 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

Corsair's new AIO liquid cooler looks great, with a radically tweaked LCD panel on the CPU cooler that will show you CPU cooler temperatures, pump speeds, animated graphics, and more. Corsair's new AIO liquid cooler will be compatible with Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs on the LGA1700 socket.

The photos in this article were provided by VideoCardz and had Corsair using its new AIO liquid cooler on an undisclosed Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU inside of an ASUS PRIME Z690 motherboard and in-house Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory. The company will be making its next-gen AIO liquid cooler in both 240mm and 360mm designs.

Corsair's next-gen AIO liquid cooler tease, ready for Intel Alder Lake 05 | TweakTown.com
Corsair's next-gen AIO liquid cooler tease, ready for Intel Alder Lake 07 | TweakTown.com
Corsair's next-gen AIO liquid cooler tease, ready for Intel Alder Lake 06 | TweakTown.com

The new pump looks fantastic, with the circular design of the LCD display looking great inside of the square shape of the cooler. We still have dual braided cables coming out of the pump and into the radiator, which is available in both 240mm and 360mm.

Corsair's next-gen AIO liquid cooler tease, ready for Intel Alder Lake 07 | TweakTown.com
Corsair's next-gen AIO liquid cooler tease, ready for Intel Alder Lake 08 | TweakTown.com
Corsair's next-gen AIO liquid cooler tease, ready for Intel Alder Lake 08 | TweakTown.com

It wouldn't be complete without RGB lighting, right? Corsair does that right here, without too much RGB bling on their next-gen AIO liquid cooler. We'll know more next week when Corsair officially unveils its new coolers, RAM, and I'm sure many other new products ready for the world of Alder Lake + PCIe 5.0 + DDR5.

Buy at Amazon

Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix Liquid CPU Cooler

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$167.16
$167.16$167.16$167.40
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/17/2021 at 12:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.