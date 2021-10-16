Like the Xbox Series X, the new $99 Series X Mini Fridge stays frosty

Microsoft is actually making the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, a new $99 gaming device that will keep your goods nice and cool.

Microsoft is making it easy to Xbox and chill with its new Series X Mini Fridge.

It's official: The Xbox Mini Fridge is being produced and consumers will be able to buy one this holiday season. The fridge, which started out as a meme, will cost $99 and pre-orders open up in just 3 days across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. There's no word on availability or how many units will be made so if you want one it's best to jump in ASAP.

Target will be the exclusive retailer offering the Series X Mini Fridge, and according to the website there's some restrictions: "Only available with contactless Drive Up or Order Pickup. Quantities limited. Limit 1 per guest."

The fridge has become a great advertisement for a console that no one can buy. In all seriousness, it's great to see Microsoft take something that was largely tongue-in-cheek and create an actual buyable product that's not only iconic but functional.

The Series X Mini Fridge features a ghastly glowing green interior but it's not too big--it'll hold about 10 cans of beer soda and a few snacks.

The mini fridge, created in partnership with Ukonic!, gives "Xbox and Chill" a whole new meaning. With LEDs and surface-features made to resemble the Xbox Series X, your friends will be amazed while their thirst is quenched! The sleek matte-black tower holds up to 10 cans of your favorite beverage and has two shelves in the door, so you'll be sure to have your favorite snacks at the ready. The front of the mini fridge also includes a USB port to charge devices and comes with a DC power adapter to enable the mini fridge to work on the go.

