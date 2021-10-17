GALAX unveils LEGO-inspired GAMER DDR5 memory, ready for Alder Lake

I think you could build one of the most unique-looking gaming PCs with GALAX's upcoming LEGO-ready GAMER DDR5 memory. I mean, just check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Intel's upcoming 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs will be ready for the world of DDR5 memory, with new Z690 motherboards to take in GALAX's new LEGO-themed GALAX DDR5 RGB memory. Better yet, it's not just LEGO-themed but LEGO-compatible: you can actually physically attach other bits of LEGO to this DDR5 RAM.

GALAX will have its new LEGO-compatible GAMER DDR5 RGB memory available in both red and blue, with an ARGB lighting strip and interlocking mechanism included -- and will work with LEGO and other brick systems. It's a pretty cool thing to see, something a little unique in a world of same-ol-same-ol.

GALAX will be selling its 32GB kit at first -- with dual 16GB DDR5 sticks, while 16GB and 64GB kits will follow (2 x 8GB and 2 x 32GB sticks). We're looking at DDR5-4800 speeds at first, but I'm sure we'll see faster kits in the future as well as some overclocking headroom here as well.