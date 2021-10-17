All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GALAX unveils LEGO-inspired GAMER DDR5 memory, ready for Alder Lake

GALAX GAMER DDR5 RGB memory teased, LEGO-themed DDR5 RAM is ready for the world of Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs and DDR5.

Published Sun, Oct 17 2021 8:48 PM CDT
I think you could build one of the most unique-looking gaming PCs with GALAX's upcoming LEGO-ready GAMER DDR5 memory. I mean, just check it out:

GALAX unveils LEGO-inspired GAMER DDR5 memory, ready for Alder Lake
Intel's upcoming 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs will be ready for the world of DDR5 memory, with new Z690 motherboards to take in GALAX's new LEGO-themed GALAX DDR5 RGB memory. Better yet, it's not just LEGO-themed but LEGO-compatible: you can actually physically attach other bits of LEGO to this DDR5 RAM.

GALAX will have its new LEGO-compatible GAMER DDR5 RGB memory available in both red and blue, with an ARGB lighting strip and interlocking mechanism included -- and will work with LEGO and other brick systems. It's a pretty cool thing to see, something a little unique in a world of same-ol-same-ol.

GALAX unveils LEGO-inspired GAMER DDR5 memory, ready for Alder Lake
GALAX unveils LEGO-inspired GAMER DDR5 memory, ready for Alder Lake

GALAX will be selling its 32GB kit at first -- with dual 16GB DDR5 sticks, while 16GB and 64GB kits will follow (2 x 8GB and 2 x 32GB sticks). We're looking at DDR5-4800 speeds at first, but I'm sure we'll see faster kits in the future as well as some overclocking headroom here as well.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

