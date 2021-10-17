All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
US becomes best place on Earth for Bitcoin mining, overtakes China

The US is now the world leader in Bitcoin mining, with the huge Bitcoin mining exodus fleeing China and making the US the champ.

Published Sun, Oct 17 2021 9:47 PM CDT
The US has overtaken China as the #1 destination in the world for mining Bitcoin.

US becomes best place on Earth for Bitcoin mining, overtakes China 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

That's at least according to the very latest data from Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) that tracks the energy consumption of Bitcoin mining across the world. The data shows that the US is making up 42.7% of the Bitcoin network hashrate.

China banned Bitcoin mining a few months ago, and has quickly allowed the US to increase its foothold on the Bitcoin mining world. The US went from around 17% global hashrate of Bitcoin mining back in April 2021, to a huge 35% in August 2021. Since China pushed crypto miners out of the country, they've been finding other countries to operate and the US has become a haven for Bitcoin mining operations.

US becomes best place on Earth for Bitcoin mining, overtakes China 02 | TweakTown.com

Fred Thiel runs Las Vegas-based crypto mining company Marathon Digital Holdings, explains: "The China shutdown has been great for the industry and US miners. Overnight, fewer players were going after the same finite number of coins".

You can check out all the nerdy data on the Bitcoin Mining Map here.

NEWS SOURCES:finance.yahoo.com, ft.com, cbeci.org

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

