US becomes best place on Earth for Bitcoin mining, overtakes China

The US is now the world leader in Bitcoin mining, with the huge Bitcoin mining exodus fleeing China and making the US the champ.

The US has overtaken China as the #1 destination in the world for mining Bitcoin.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

That's at least according to the very latest data from Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) that tracks the energy consumption of Bitcoin mining across the world. The data shows that the US is making up 42.7% of the Bitcoin network hashrate.

China banned Bitcoin mining a few months ago, and has quickly allowed the US to increase its foothold on the Bitcoin mining world. The US went from around 17% global hashrate of Bitcoin mining back in April 2021, to a huge 35% in August 2021. Since China pushed crypto miners out of the country, they've been finding other countries to operate and the US has become a haven for Bitcoin mining operations.

Fred Thiel runs Las Vegas-based crypto mining company Marathon Digital Holdings, explains: "The China shutdown has been great for the industry and US miners. Overnight, fewer players were going after the same finite number of coins".

You can check out all the nerdy data on the Bitcoin Mining Map here.