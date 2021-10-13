All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Acer Orion 7000 desktop PC: Intel's new Alder Lake CPU, DDR5, RTX 3090

Acer announces its new Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop PC: Intel's new Alder Lake CPU, new DDR5 RAM, and a GeForce RTX 3090.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 13 2021 9:04 PM CDT
Intel hasn't quite launched its next-gen Alder Lake CPUs just yet, but Acer isn't scared of announcing its new Predator Orion 7000 series desktop gaming PCs that pack the new 12th Gen "Alder Lake" processors.

Acer Orion 7000 desktop PC: Intel's new Alder Lake CPU, DDR5, RTX 3090 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Acer's new Predator Orion 7000 series gaming PC can be configured with the very latest and greatest 12th Gen Core CPUs, right up to the flagship Intel Core i9-12900K processor. You'll get to enjoy the very latest DDR5 memory technology, PCIe 5.0 connectivity, and NVIDIA's flagship Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card with 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

The company will be offering up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5-4000 memory, an AIO liquid cooler, plenty of RGB lighting, and impressive cooling chops that will keep your Alder Lake CPU and Ampere GPU as cool as possible inside of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 series desktop gaming PC.

You do get the choice between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, if you didn't want to spend the ridiculous cost increase up to the RTX 3090. There's dual M.2 slots and dual 3.5-inch HDD bays if you want the best in storage options.

Acer Orion 7000 desktop PC: Intel's new Alder Lake CPU, DDR5, RTX 3090 02 | TweakTown.com

As for connectivity, you've got: 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, and 2 x audio jacks. There's also a hot-swap USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port on the top. On the back of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 desktop PC, we have 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, and 3 x audio jacks.

Acer's new Predator Orion 7000 series desktop PC will start at around $2500 and be available in Q2 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:hothardware.com

