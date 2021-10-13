ADATA launches new DDR5-4800 module, ready for Intel Alder Lake CPUs
ADATA launches its new DDR5-4800 memory module, with up to 32GB capacities -- 64GB kits. Also available soon in SO-DIMM.
ADATA has just announced its new DDR4-4800 memory module, which is being made in up to 32GB capacities for large 64GB kits of DDR5-4800 memory.
The new ADATA DDR5-4800 memory will work in most major motherboards, with ADATA teaming with AORUS, ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ROG to "ensure optimal performance and compatibility across a wide range of motherboards".
Nick Dai, Senior Manager of DRAM Products at ADATA explains: "Through our strong R&D capabilities and close partnerships with the world's leading motherboard makers, we are committed to offering memory modules with next-generation performance, higher capacities, and enhanced stability. In the coming months, we will continue to launch a diverse array of DDR5 products to meet the different needs of creators, gamers, and other users".
- Read more: Corsair gives us our first look at their next-gen Vengeance DDR5 RAM
- Read more: G.SKILL preps Trident Z DDR5 gaming + OC memory, coming soon
- Read more: PNY announces its new XLR8 Gaming DDR5-4800 RAM, ready for Q4 2021
- Read more: ADATA unveils next-gen DDR5 coming, will offer 64GB kits of DDR5 RAM
- Read more: ZADAK unveils SPARK DDR5 RAM: 16GB and 32GB kits at up to DDR5-7200
- Read more: GeIL announces next-gen Polaris DDR5 RGB high-performance gaming RAM
- Read more: Corsair is preparing for DDR5: the next generation of memory on the PC
- Read more: Kingston preps DDR5 memory with OC support, ships in Q3 2021
- Read more: GALAX is working on next-gen HOF-branded overclocking-ready DDR5 RAM
ADATA will have its new DDR5-4800 memory available in single-stick 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB or if you want a dual-channel kit then you'll get it in 16GB (2 x 8GB), 32GB (2 x 16GB) or 64GB (2 x 32GB) capacities. ADATA says that the SO-DIMM variants will be available in Q4 2021.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Acer's new Predator gaming projector: 4K movies, 1080p 240Hz gaming
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Acer enters the gaming desk business, intros Acer Predator gaming desk