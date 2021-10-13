All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ADATA launches new DDR5-4800 module, ready for Intel Alder Lake CPUs

ADATA launches its new DDR5-4800 memory module, with up to 32GB capacities -- 64GB kits. Also available soon in SO-DIMM.

Published Wed, Oct 13 2021 11:40 PM CDT
ADATA has just announced its new DDR4-4800 memory module, which is being made in up to 32GB capacities for large 64GB kits of DDR5-4800 memory.

ADATA launches new DDR5-4800 module, ready for Intel Alder Lake CPUs 02 | TweakTown.com
The new ADATA DDR5-4800 memory will work in most major motherboards, with ADATA teaming with AORUS, ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ROG to "ensure optimal performance and compatibility across a wide range of motherboards".

Nick Dai, Senior Manager of DRAM Products at ADATA explains: "Through our strong R&D capabilities and close partnerships with the world's leading motherboard makers, we are committed to offering memory modules with next-generation performance, higher capacities, and enhanced stability. In the coming months, we will continue to launch a diverse array of DDR5 products to meet the different needs of creators, gamers, and other users".

ADATA launches new DDR5-4800 module, ready for Intel Alder Lake CPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
ADATA launches new DDR5-4800 module, ready for Intel Alder Lake CPUs 04 | TweakTown.com

ADATA will have its new DDR5-4800 memory available in single-stick 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB or if you want a dual-channel kit then you'll get it in 16GB (2 x 8GB), 32GB (2 x 16GB) or 64GB (2 x 32GB) capacities. ADATA says that the SO-DIMM variants will be available in Q4 2021.

