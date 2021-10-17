Baldur's Gate 3 gets crazy huge 88% perf boost at 4K, with NVIDIA DLSS

Baldur's Gate 3 gets both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR tech: DLSS allows GeForce RTX 3060 Ti to run at 4K 60FPS, 110FPS for RTX 3080 Ti.

NVIDIA doesn't stop work on expanding game support for its DLSS technology, with Baldur's Gate 3 receiving a DLSS update and some very impressive performance improvements.

Baldur's Gate 3 can run at an impressive 4K 60FPS on the more mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, and an even more impressive 110FPS+ average on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Without DLSS, we're looking at 4K 34FPS average on the RTX 3060 Ti, and just 54FPS average on the RTX 3080 Ti.

This isn't the only new game to get DLSS support, with NVIDIA pushing DLSS into Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Rise of the Tomb Raider as well as DEATHLOOP, Alan Wake: Remasterted, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and more. DLSS not only improves performance but for older games where pushing 120FPS+ is easy, you can switch to Quality Mode on DLSS and enjoy a better-looking game and more performance.

I'll be re-running Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider through their new DLSS upgrades as soon as the updates go live. It'll be interesting to see performance across the board on other resolutions and graphics cards, too.