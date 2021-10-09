All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Steve Jobs asked Dell to dual-boot Mac OS and Windows, for royalties

Dell CEO tells story of Steve Jobs asking Dell to pre-install Mac OS alongside Windows, and pay hundreds of millions in royalties.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Oct 9 2021 10:56 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Steve Jobs first approached Dell back when he founded NeXT back in 1985, where he wanted Dell to partner with his new company and run the NeXT operating system on Dell PCs.

Steve Jobs asked Dell to dual-boot Mac OS and Windows, for royalties 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

At the time, the former Apple CEO said that the NeXT operating system was superior to Windows, but Dell founder and current CEO Michael Dell said he told Jobs at the time that it just wasn't going to happen because there was no software for it and "zero customer interest".

Dell talked about Jobs in his new book "Play Nice But Win" where Dell talks about how as a teenager, he was in love with the Apple II. He talks about meeting Jobs and how he asked Dell to license the Mac operating system and use it on Intel-based Dell PCs. In the end, Dell and Apple became competitors and both have enjoyed meteoric rises over the last couple of decades since Jobs asked Dell to put Mac OS on Dell systems powered with Intel processors.

"He said, look at this - we've got this Dell desktop and it's running Mac OS. Why don't you license the Mac OS?"

Dell smiles when he tells the story, adding: "The royalty he was talking about would amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, and the math just didn't work, because most of our customers, especially larger business customers, didn't really want the Mac operating system," he writes. "Steve's proposal would have been interesting if it was just us saying, "OK, we'll pay you every time we use the Mac OS" - but to pay him for every time we didn't use it ... well, nice try, Steve!"

You can read more about Dell and Jobs in this story here.

Buy at Amazon

Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.71
$17.71$17.71$17.71
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/9/2021 at 8:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cnet.com, remonews.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.