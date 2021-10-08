All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Far Cry 7 might be a never-ending online game with tons of content

Ubisoft might be applying the never-ending game plan to the Far Cry franchise, which could morph to an online-driven game.

Published Fri, Oct 8 2021 11:35 AM CDT
Ubisoft is making a never-ending Assassin's Creed game codenamed Infinity. Now it could be applying the same formula to the Far Cry franchise.

Far Cry 7 could be an online game with stronger emphasis on continued play, sources tell Axios Games' Stephen Totilo. Far Cry has traditionally been a singleplayer-driven experience with supplemental multiplayer content, ranging from competitive PVP to co-op.

A change could be in order with online multiplayer becoming the core of the game, marking a radical shift in the series. Not much is known about Ubisoft's potential plans but nothing has been set in stone yet.

The news comes at a time where Ubisoft is doubling-down on live services, engagement, and online play in order to maintain consistent long-term revenues. The company makes billions every from what it calls Player Recurring Investment (PRI), which is bolstered by in-game purchases and microtransactions.

All of Ubisoft's games now have some sort of monetization, even where it doesn't necessarily belong (single-player-only games like Assassin's Creed, for instance).

"This means that Ubisoft's games must be sufficiently flexible so as to adapt to these three forms of monetization (premium, free-to-play, and subscription)."

The company has said all of its franchises need to be fluid and adaptable across multiple business models, including free-to-play, online, and premium experiences. Far Cry has traditionally only really embraced one of these main drivers--premium experiences--and could morph into a more online experience of some sort, possibly with an ever-expanding narrative delivered in MMO-style updates and expansions.

Ubisoft is already laying the framework for its fledgling free-to-play model, which now includes four high-profile games based on Tom Clancy franchises: The Division mobile, xDefiant, The Division Heartland, and Ghost Recon Frontline.

NEWS SOURCE:axios.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

