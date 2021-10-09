AMD's new Radeon drivers optimized for Windows 11, Battlefield 2042

AMD has just pushed out a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 driver, which packs support for Microsoft's just-released Windows 11, as well as some of the biggest games that were just released.

The new Radeon Software Adrenalin drivers pack Windows 11 support, as well as optimizations for Ubisoft's also-just-released Far Cry 6 and EA DICE's big Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. In Far Cry 6 we have up to 10% more performance on the Radeon RX 6700 XT at 1080p Ultra graphics with RT enabled, while at 4K Medium settings the Radeon RX 6800 XT is up to 12% faster, and at 1440p Medium settings the Radeon RX 6600 XT is up to 13% faster -- all with ray tracing enabled.

AMD provides built-in support for the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta, Naraka: Bladepoint, and gives up to 11% more performance in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds at 4K Ultra settings in DX12 mode on the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Not bad all-around, I'd say... especially if you're wanting to play Far Cry 6 or the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta.

You can download AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 drivers right here (456MB download).