Sony to cut off direct game purchases on PS Vita, PS3 stores

Gamers will soon not be able to buy digital games and content while accessing the PS Vita and PlayStation 3 system stores.

The PS3 and PS Vita digital storefronts will no longer accept direct purchases starting October 27, Sony has announced.

On October 27, Sony plans to cut direct purchasing options from the PS Vita and PS3 systems. That means gamers who access the PlayStation Store on the PS3 and PS Vita will no longer be able to buy games and content using attached credit cards or PayPal accounts. This also includes adding funds to your virtual wallet from these platforms.

Sony was careful to say that gamers can still load up their PlayStation Account wallets from desktop, mobile, PS4, or PS5 consoles. This wallet is shared across all platforms and the funds can be used to buy games across the full spectrum of PlayStation products including the PS3 and PS Vita.

Gamers can also redeem PlayStation Store gift cards and use those funds to buy PS3 and Vita games too.

The rationale behind this is likely to reduce payment processing costs, paperwork, filings, and all the other logistics involved with hosting an online digital network.