Far Cry 6 gaming chair is a reality, thanks to noblechairs

Far Cry 6 Special Edition gaming chair unveiled by noblechairs, looks wicked -- red stitching, and beautiful yellow highlights.

Published Wed, Oct 6 2021 9:10 PM CDT
Far Cry 6 is finally here and now gaming chair company noblechairs have revealed their exclusive HERO Gaming Chair - Far Cry 6 Edition.

The new noblechairs Far Cry 6 Special Edition gaming chair has a very unique look and style, designed around FC6 hero D. Rojas. On the back you've got the number 6 and "D. Rojas" that represents the baseball jersey of who you play in the game.

We have vegan-friendly PU leather, which is totally a thing (vegan-friendly PU leather). There's also some built-in lumbar support, and a memory foam headrest that should see you having a more comfortable gaming experience over many hours of sitting. The awesome gorilla artwork on the backrest looks fantastic, I only wish those eyes were glowing.

noblechairs Hero Gaming Chair - Far Cry 6 Edition features:

  • Ubisoft officially licensed Far Cry 6 gaming chair
  • noblechairs HERO model, the largest of the range
  • Stunning, Far Cry 6 inspired design embroidered in yellow
  • Fully adjustable ergonomics including full lumbar support and recline
  • Stainless steel frame with powder-coated aluminium 5-point base
  • PU leather upholstery with dense, cold foam padding
  • Certified for office use according to DIN EN 1335
NEWS SOURCE:store.overclockers.co.uk

