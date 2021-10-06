Far Cry 6 gaming chair is a reality, thanks to noblechairs

Far Cry 6 Special Edition gaming chair unveiled by noblechairs, looks wicked -- red stitching, and beautiful yellow highlights.

Far Cry 6 is finally here and now gaming chair company noblechairs have revealed their exclusive HERO Gaming Chair - Far Cry 6 Edition.

The new noblechairs Far Cry 6 Special Edition gaming chair has a very unique look and style, designed around FC6 hero D. Rojas. On the back you've got the number 6 and "D. Rojas" that represents the baseball jersey of who you play in the game.

We have vegan-friendly PU leather, which is totally a thing (vegan-friendly PU leather). There's also some built-in lumbar support, and a memory foam headrest that should see you having a more comfortable gaming experience over many hours of sitting. The awesome gorilla artwork on the backrest looks fantastic, I only wish those eyes were glowing.

noblechairs Hero Gaming Chair - Far Cry 6 Edition features: