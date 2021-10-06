All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Bitcoin rehab clinic opens, helps people who lost millions in crypto

The world's first rehab clinic for traders who have lost millions of dollars because of cryptocurrency addictions has opened.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 6 2021 9:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I'm sure that most of us know someone who has lost money, and some of them considerable sums, over cryptocurrency. So, it should come as no surprise to hear the first rehab clinic for cryptocurrency addictions has opened up in Scotland.

Bitcoin rehab clinic opens, helps people who lost millions in crypto 10 | TweakTown.com

The new rehab clinic in Scotland is one of, if not the first crypto trading addiction clinic, overseen by therapist Tony Marini. Marini claims to be the first physician that recognizes cryptocurrency trading is very similar to gambling. Marini adds that most addicts start out by trading occasionally, but this ramps up once you start making a bit of money, which pumps dopamine (feel-good feelings) and the hopes of making millions.

But then the habit-forming behavior kicks in and thousands, hundreds of thousands, or millions of dollars can be lost. Marini talked with Decrypt, where he said: "If you say to somebody doing crypto, 'so you're occasionally gambling,' they're gonna go 'no, I'm not'. So take out the word gambling and say 'occasionally trading'. Commonly, people start because they want to buy stuff off the dark web. And the only way to do that is with cryptocurrency. The biggest problem is this cross addiction [with crypto] starting-through drugs and alcohol".

The crypto addiction clinic is run out of a beautiful eighteenth-century castle, located around 25 miles from Edinburgh, Scotland. Marini isn't talking from no experience either, he's an addict himself -- drugs, alcohol, gambling -- and is now helping people with various addictions, including crypto traders.

You can read more about this story here.

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.99
$21.99$21.99$21.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2021 at 4:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:decrypt.co

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.