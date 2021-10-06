Bitcoin rehab clinic opens, helps people who lost millions in crypto

The world's first rehab clinic for traders who have lost millions of dollars because of cryptocurrency addictions has opened.

I'm sure that most of us know someone who has lost money, and some of them considerable sums, over cryptocurrency. So, it should come as no surprise to hear the first rehab clinic for cryptocurrency addictions has opened up in Scotland.

The new rehab clinic in Scotland is one of, if not the first crypto trading addiction clinic, overseen by therapist Tony Marini. Marini claims to be the first physician that recognizes cryptocurrency trading is very similar to gambling. Marini adds that most addicts start out by trading occasionally, but this ramps up once you start making a bit of money, which pumps dopamine (feel-good feelings) and the hopes of making millions.

But then the habit-forming behavior kicks in and thousands, hundreds of thousands, or millions of dollars can be lost. Marini talked with Decrypt, where he said: "If you say to somebody doing crypto, 'so you're occasionally gambling,' they're gonna go 'no, I'm not'. So take out the word gambling and say 'occasionally trading'. Commonly, people start because they want to buy stuff off the dark web. And the only way to do that is with cryptocurrency. The biggest problem is this cross addiction [with crypto] starting-through drugs and alcohol".

The crypto addiction clinic is run out of a beautiful eighteenth-century castle, located around 25 miles from Edinburgh, Scotland. Marini isn't talking from no experience either, he's an addict himself -- drugs, alcohol, gambling -- and is now helping people with various addictions, including crypto traders.

