Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load begins, 19GB download on the PC

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load begins, download it now before the Open Beta kicks off and we return to the battlefield.

Can you believe we're actually here? EA DICE has just unleashed the pre-loading floodgates to Battlefield 2042, with the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-loading beginning across all platforms worldwide.

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load is now live on Steam, Origin, PS5/PS4 and Xbox Series SX/S consoles. But if you are a PC gamer on Steam for example, then going to Battlefield 2042 in your library does nothing. You'll need to do a few more steps in order to get the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load to begin downloading.

Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson has some great tips that he posted on Twitter, running everyone through how to pre-load the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. It's not too hard, with just a few steps required for each platform to get started.

Here's what you need to do to start the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load:

Steam:

Go to the Battlefield 2042 Store Page

Go to "Play the Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta now!"

Click "REQUEST ACCESS"

Access will be immediately granted and you will be able to download.

Origin:

Search Battlefield 2042 in Origin

Click "Store results" not from "Game library results"

Click "Try it First"

Beta page opens, click "Add to library"

Go to your game library and click Battlefield 2042 Open Beta.

You should now be able to download.

PS5/PS4:

Search Battlefield 2042 in the PlayStation Store

Click "Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta"

Download should start immediately.

Xbox Series X/S: