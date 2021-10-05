Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load begins, 19GB download on the PC
Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load begins, download it now before the Open Beta kicks off and we return to the battlefield.
Can you believe we're actually here? EA DICE has just unleashed the pre-loading floodgates to Battlefield 2042, with the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-loading beginning across all platforms worldwide.
Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load is now live on Steam, Origin, PS5/PS4 and Xbox Series SX/S consoles. But if you are a PC gamer on Steam for example, then going to Battlefield 2042 in your library does nothing. You'll need to do a few more steps in order to get the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load to begin downloading.
Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson has some great tips that he posted on Twitter, running everyone through how to pre-load the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. It's not too hard, with just a few steps required for each platform to get started.
Here's what you need to do to start the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load:
Steam:
- Go to the Battlefield 2042 Store Page
- Go to "Play the Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta now!"
- Click "REQUEST ACCESS"
- Access will be immediately granted and you will be able to download.
Origin:
- Search Battlefield 2042 in Origin
- Click "Store results" not from "Game library results"
- Click "Try it First"
- Beta page opens, click "Add to library"
- Go to your game library and click Battlefield 2042 Open Beta.
- You should now be able to download.
PS5/PS4:
- Search Battlefield 2042 in the PlayStation Store
- Click "Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta"
- Download should start immediately.
Xbox Series X/S:
- Search Battlefield 2042 in the Xbox Store
- Click "Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta"
- Download should start immediately.
