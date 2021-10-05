All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load begins, 19GB download on the PC

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load begins, download it now before the Open Beta kicks off and we return to the battlefield.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 5 2021 7:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Can you believe we're actually here? EA DICE has just unleashed the pre-loading floodgates to Battlefield 2042, with the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-loading beginning across all platforms worldwide.

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load begins, 19GB download on the PC 01 | TweakTown.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load is now live on Steam, Origin, PS5/PS4 and Xbox Series SX/S consoles. But if you are a PC gamer on Steam for example, then going to Battlefield 2042 in your library does nothing. You'll need to do a few more steps in order to get the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load to begin downloading.

Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson has some great tips that he posted on Twitter, running everyone through how to pre-load the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. It's not too hard, with just a few steps required for each platform to get started.

Here's what you need to do to start the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta pre-load:

Steam:

  • Go to the Battlefield 2042 Store Page
  • Go to "Play the Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta now!"
  • Click "REQUEST ACCESS"
  • Access will be immediately granted and you will be able to download.

Origin:

  • Search Battlefield 2042 in Origin
  • Click "Store results" not from "Game library results"
  • Click "Try it First"
  • Beta page opens, click "Add to library"
  • Go to your game library and click Battlefield 2042 Open Beta.
  • You should now be able to download.

PS5/PS4:

  • Search Battlefield 2042 in the PlayStation Store
  • Click "Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta"
  • Download should start immediately.

Xbox Series X/S:

  • Search Battlefield 2042 in the Xbox Store
  • Click "Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta"
  • Download should start immediately.
Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.88
$69.88$69.88$69.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2021 at 1:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.