Eyewitnesses report stunningly bright fireball streaking across sky

The American Meteor Society has confirmed the existence of a fireball streaking across the night sky over the United States.

Published Tue, Oct 5 2021 2:31 AM CDT
Numerous reports have surfaced about a fireball appearing in the night sky and confirming the reports are videos published on the American Meteor Society (AMS) YouTube Channel.

A meteor is a space rock that has entered Earth's atmosphere and is plummeting towards the surface. Luckily, most meteors never make it to Earth's surface and burn up as they get lower and lower into our atmosphere. The American Meteor Society was created to track events such as these, and just recently, AMS received around a dozen reports that an extremely bright fireball streaked across the night sky above Colorado.

When a meteor enters Earth's atmosphere, it's introduced to our thick atmosphere that slows it down, and heats it up via friction. This friction causes the meteor to catch on fire, which results in the bright object we see up in the sky. As previously stated, most of these fireballs aren't large enough to make it to the surface, and as a result, they disintegrate or explode. As for this fireball, reports state that it was around the size of a house.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

