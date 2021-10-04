Facebook.com for sale, Twitter CEO says 'how much?' to buy it
Facebook is still down, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joking around saying 'how much?' for the Facebook.com domain that was on sale.
Can you imagine a world where Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey actually purchased the Facebook.com domain out from Facebook... well, Dorsey did question "how much?" would it cost in a teaser tweet.
Dorsey didn't expect the tweet to blow up so much, where at the time of writing there had been over 72,000+ likes on the tweet and close to 5,000 quote tweets and 18,500+ retweets. Dorsey posted the picture of the Facebook.com domain up for sale, which I reported about below, and simply tweeted "how much?"
Once the tweet from Dorsey blew up, the Twitter CEO linked to his SoundCloud with a track by Kanye West titled "Off The Grid". I don't know if that's a warning... off the grid meaning the supply of electricity is usually cut, and you're surviving off the grid -- no water, electricity, etc. Weird.
