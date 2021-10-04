All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Facebook.com for sale, Twitter CEO says 'how much?' to buy it

Facebook is still down, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joking around saying 'how much?' for the Facebook.com domain that was on sale.

Published Mon, Oct 4 2021 5:24 PM CDT
Can you imagine a world where Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey actually purchased the Facebook.com domain out from Facebook... well, Dorsey did question "how much?" would it cost in a teaser tweet.

Dorsey didn't expect the tweet to blow up so much, where at the time of writing there had been over 72,000+ likes on the tweet and close to 5,000 quote tweets and 18,500+ retweets. Dorsey posted the picture of the Facebook.com domain up for sale, which I reported about below, and simply tweeted "how much?"

Once the tweet from Dorsey blew up, the Twitter CEO linked to his SoundCloud with a track by Kanye West titled "Off The Grid". I don't know if that's a warning... off the grid meaning the supply of electricity is usually cut, and you're surviving off the grid -- no water, electricity, etc. Weird.

Facebook.com for sale, Twitter CEO says 'how much?' to buy it 17 | TweakTown.com
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

