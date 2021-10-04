Ed Boon's appearance at DC Fandome 2021 kicks off Injustice 3 rumors

Ed Boon will be in attendance at this year's DC Fandome 2021 event, and gamers speculate a new Injustice game could be revealed.

Netherrealm boss Ed Boon will attend this year's DC Fandome event on October 16, and based on recent leaks, he could tease a new Injustice sequel.

Warner Bros. just revealed a star-studded schedule for DC Fandome 2021, including big names like Jason Mamoa, Kaley Cuoco, JJ Abrams, and The Rock. Among these names was Ed Boon, who leads the studio responsible for mega-hits like Mortal Kombat and Injustice.

While it's entirely possible Boon's appearance doesn't mean a new game reveal--last year he was part of a panel discussing how the Injustice games were made--there's more credence the possibility now more than ever. A recent GeForce Now database leak listed Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall as part of its catalog. Netherealm has also been hiring for multiple projects that should include a new Mortal Kombat and Injustice game. We believe that Mortal Kombat 12 will come first but we could get some sort of indication, confirmation, or teaser trailer for the next Injustice at the event.

Then again, it could be nothing.

Warner Bros. will be showcasing other big games like Gotham Knights, the new four-player co-op game from Warner Bros. Montreal, and Rocksteady's new live service Suicide Squad game.

A big reveal could help cement Warner Bros. Games during a shaky period of doubt, especially as the Warner Media merges with Discovery.