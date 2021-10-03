Epic's Tim Sweeney, Roblox, Tencent to discuss metaverse at GTC 2021

Some of gaming's top companies will discuss the industry's next evolution--the mysterious metaverse.

The metaverse is hailed as the future of video games. It's a somewhat-confusing concept centered around a kind of total immersion where all of gaming's current facets combine into one multi-dimensional experience: social interactions, online multiplayer, digital avatars, advertising, etc. So far no one can aptly describe or really explain the metaverse (outside of essayists like Matthew Ball) because it hasn't necessarily been established by any games-makers yet. The closest thing we have right now are titles like Fortnite, which has become a huge interactive advertising billboard and melting pot for media's biggest properties, and Roblox, which has a distinct meta-realm focus by hosting a platform of player-created experiences.

This could change as more game developers start talking openly about the metaverse. NVIDIA's GTC 2021 showcase will be a stage where one such talk will take place. The GTC '21 program schedule confirms big players like Epic Games and Roblox will attend a panel discussing the metaverse.

The metaverse conversation includes big-wigs like Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Tecent Gaming President William Cui, SK Telecom Head of Metaverse Jinsoo Jeon (South Korea's biggest telecom firm), and Roblox's chief scientist Morgan McGuire.

"Join a panel of global Metaverse futurists and luminaries and listen to their vision of the Metaverse, what potentials it will bring to us, and what needs to happen in the near term to build the foundations."

The panel will be paywalled though, but we could see coverage or a YouTube mirror released at some point. The panel is hosted by Venture Beat's Dean Takashi so expect to see some first-hand reporting on that outlet.