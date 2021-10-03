All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Epic's Tim Sweeney, Roblox, Tencent to discuss metaverse at GTC 2021

Two billion-dollar gaming giants (Fortnite's Epic Games, Roblox) will discuss the nebulous metaverse at NVIDIA's GTC 2021 event.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Oct 3 2021 11:29 AM CDT
Some of gaming's top companies will discuss the industry's next evolution--the mysterious metaverse.

The metaverse is hailed as the future of video games. It's a somewhat-confusing concept centered around a kind of total immersion where all of gaming's current facets combine into one multi-dimensional experience: social interactions, online multiplayer, digital avatars, advertising, etc. So far no one can aptly describe or really explain the metaverse (outside of essayists like Matthew Ball) because it hasn't necessarily been established by any games-makers yet. The closest thing we have right now are titles like Fortnite, which has become a huge interactive advertising billboard and melting pot for media's biggest properties, and Roblox, which has a distinct meta-realm focus by hosting a platform of player-created experiences.

This could change as more game developers start talking openly about the metaverse. NVIDIA's GTC 2021 showcase will be a stage where one such talk will take place. The GTC '21 program schedule confirms big players like Epic Games and Roblox will attend a panel discussing the metaverse.

The metaverse conversation includes big-wigs like Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Tecent Gaming President William Cui, SK Telecom Head of Metaverse Jinsoo Jeon (South Korea's biggest telecom firm), and Roblox's chief scientist Morgan McGuire.

"Join a panel of global Metaverse futurists and luminaries and listen to their vision of the Metaverse, what potentials it will bring to us, and what needs to happen in the near term to build the foundations."

The panel will be paywalled though, but we could see coverage or a YouTube mirror released at some point. The panel is hosted by Venture Beat's Dean Takashi so expect to see some first-hand reporting on that outlet.

NEWS SOURCE:events.rainfocus.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

