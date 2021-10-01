Intel Core i9-12900K teased again, with overclocked DDR5-8000 RAM

Drip, drip, drip... Intel's new Core i9-12900K processor has been teased once again -- this time, with some overclocked DDR5 memory and a GIGABYTE Z690 Tachyon motherboard.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

REHWK has leaked out some teases of the Intel Core i9-12900K processor, GIGABYTE Z690 Tachyon motherboard, and DDR5-6200 RAM with 38-38-38-76-125 timings. The DDR5 memory was overclocked to 8000 MT/s from its 6200 MT/s stock settings.

At the overclocked DDR5-8000 settings, we have loosened timings of 50-50-50-125-150 for CL, tRDC, tRP, tRAS, and tRC respectively. By default, we'll see Intel's new 12th Gen Core CPUs supporting either DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800 memory. DDR5 memory will come in all shapes and sizes, with DDR5-6200 memory used here but OC'd up to DDR5-8000 speeds.

We will know everything we need to know -- most importantly the benchmark numbers, later this month when Intel launches Alder Lake. November 4, 2021 isn't too far away -- when the new silicon and 600-series motherboards, as well as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies.

Can't wait!