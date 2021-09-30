Forza Horizon 5 PC specs: RTX 3080, Intel 10700K required for 4K

Turn10 has released the finalized PC spec requirements for Forza Horizon 5, and they're expectedly steep for 4K gaming performance.

The new spec chart has a spectrum of hardware requirements for different perf targets. There's minimum specs (~720p), recommended specs (~1080p) and ideal specs (demanding 1440p - 4K gameplay). Turn10's game seems to be well optimized and the requirements are pretty reasonable, with a Ryzen 5 1550X/Intel i5-8400 CPU and Radeon RX 590/NVIDIA GTX 1070 required for the recommended spec perf.

Predictably the 4K settings require a bigger hardware jump, with a Ryzen 7 3800XT/Intel i7-10700K CPU and a Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB) / NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics card (10GB) needed. One thing remains consistent across all configurations: the need for 110GB of internal space for the game.

Turn10 also outlines which racing wheels are supported on PC:

Logitech: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

Thrustmaster: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device

"Forza Horizon 5 is built from the ground up on PC to deliver the open road in extraordinary detail at limitless speeds. What's more, the game is fitted with a vast array of graphics settings to tweak and adjust the experience as you see fit. Unlock the framerate, crank up the visuals to 4K, enable HDR for more luminous lighting or expand the field-of-view."

Forza Horizon 5 releases on November 9, 2021 on Xbox One and PC, and is coming day one on Xbox Game Pass.