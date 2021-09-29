Steam Deck benchmarked: 60FPS in AAA games, Cyberpunk 2077 at 30FPS

Valve's new Steam Deck benchmarked: DOOM Eternal and Shadow of the Tomb Raider at up to 60FPS, Cyberpunk 2077 at 20-30FPS average.

Valve's new Steam Deck portable gaming consoles will be running an AMD APU and Steam OS, and has now had some early benchmarks run on it with a few different games.

The new benchmarks run were run by a Chinese user who ran some tests on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, DOOM Eternal, Dota 2, and even Cyberpunk 2077. Performance is impressive across the board, with the Steam Deck running Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 30-60FPS average depending on the graphics settings.

Even a great-looking, and very well-optimized game like DOOM Eternal was running at 46FPS average on a custom graphics setting, and up to 60FPS average on low graphics settings. The super-popular Dota cranks along at 47FPS average on high settings, while it pushes 80FPS average on low settings.

Valve's portable Steam Deck can even run something like Cyberpunk 2077 at very respectable frame rates, with 20-30FPS average on high graphics settings. You could tweak those graphics settings in Cyberpunk 2077 and hit 40-60FPS average.

As for thermals, the Valve Steam Deck was running at around 43C on the back, and 29C on the grips -- important to stay cool as your hands are holding them. After 3 hours of gaming use, battery life dropped to 46% while you should get 4-5 hours of gaming out of the Steam Deck in handheld mode.

Shadow of The Tomb Raider (High) - 30+ FPS Average

Shadow of The Tomb Raider (Custom) - 60+ FPS Average

Doom Eternal (Custom) - 46 FPS Average

Doom Eternal (Low) - 60 FPS Average

DOTA 2 (High) - 47 FPS

DOTA 2 (Low) - 80 FPS

Cyberpunk 2077 (High) - 20 - 30 FPS

Valve Steam Deck Specifications