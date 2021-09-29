All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥
TRENDING NOW: Comet traveling 84,000 mph is fast-approaching Earth very soon

Steam Deck benchmarked: 60FPS in AAA games, Cyberpunk 2077 at 30FPS

Valve's new Steam Deck benchmarked: DOOM Eternal and Shadow of the Tomb Raider at up to 60FPS, Cyberpunk 2077 at 20-30FPS average.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 29 2021 8:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Valve's new Steam Deck portable gaming consoles will be running an AMD APU and Steam OS, and has now had some early benchmarks run on it with a few different games.

Steam Deck benchmarked: 60FPS in AAA games, Cyberpunk 2077 at 30FPS 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new benchmarks run were run by a Chinese user who ran some tests on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, DOOM Eternal, Dota 2, and even Cyberpunk 2077. Performance is impressive across the board, with the Steam Deck running Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 30-60FPS average depending on the graphics settings.

Even a great-looking, and very well-optimized game like DOOM Eternal was running at 46FPS average on a custom graphics setting, and up to 60FPS average on low graphics settings. The super-popular Dota cranks along at 47FPS average on high settings, while it pushes 80FPS average on low settings.

Valve's portable Steam Deck can even run something like Cyberpunk 2077 at very respectable frame rates, with 20-30FPS average on high graphics settings. You could tweak those graphics settings in Cyberpunk 2077 and hit 40-60FPS average.

As for thermals, the Valve Steam Deck was running at around 43C on the back, and 29C on the grips -- important to stay cool as your hands are holding them. After 3 hours of gaming use, battery life dropped to 46% while you should get 4-5 hours of gaming out of the Steam Deck in handheld mode.

  • Shadow of The Tomb Raider (High) - 30+ FPS Average
  • Shadow of The Tomb Raider (Custom) - 60+ FPS Average
  • Doom Eternal (Custom) - 46 FPS Average
  • Doom Eternal (Low) - 60 FPS Average
  • DOTA 2 (High) - 47 FPS
  • DOTA 2 (Low) - 80 FPS
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (High) - 20 - 30 FPS
Steam Deck benchmarked: 60FPS in AAA games, Cyberpunk 2077 at 30FPS 02 | TweakTown.com

Valve Steam Deck Specifications

  • Processor: AMD APU
  • CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)
  • GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)
  • APU power: 4-15W
  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s)
  • Storage: 64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)
  • 256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)
  • 512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)
  • All models include a high-speed microSD card slot
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.00
$749.00$749.00$749.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2021 at 2:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, 3g.ali213.net

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.