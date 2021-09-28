COLORFUL intros onebot M24A1 all-in-one PC, 23.8-inch system for $759

COLORFUL has just unveiled its new onebot M24A1 AIO PC, which is a new all-in-one desktop PC that arrives in a 23.8-inch display.

The new COLORFUL onebot M24A1 AIO PC features an 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. There's a 23.8-inch IPS display with a native 1920 x 1080 resolution, a built-in 2.0-megapixel 720p webcam and dual 3W speakers. It makes for the perfect work-from-home system.

There's even a DVD-ROM and SD card reader, so you won't need more accessories on your desk -- and with the DVD-ROM drive you can still access physical media in our USB-dominated world. The new onebot M24A1 AIO PC is thin, measuring in at 541 mm x 330.3 mm x 56.4 mm.

You've got plenty of I/O connectivity, with HDMI 2.0 out, VGA out, 4 x USB 3.0 ports, GbE networking, and 3.5mm audio jacks.