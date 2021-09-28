All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

COLORFUL intros onebot M24A1 all-in-one PC, 23.8-inch system for $759

COLORFUL's new onebot M24A1 AIO PC costs $759, packs Intel 11th Gen Core CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 23.8-inch 1080p IPS display.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 8:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

COLORFUL has just unveiled its new onebot M24A1 AIO PC, which is a new all-in-one desktop PC that arrives in a 23.8-inch display.

COLORFUL intros onebot M24A1 all-in-one PC, 23.8-inch system for 9 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new COLORFUL onebot M24A1 AIO PC features an 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. There's a 23.8-inch IPS display with a native 1920 x 1080 resolution, a built-in 2.0-megapixel 720p webcam and dual 3W speakers. It makes for the perfect work-from-home system.

There's even a DVD-ROM and SD card reader, so you won't need more accessories on your desk -- and with the DVD-ROM drive you can still access physical media in our USB-dominated world. The new onebot M24A1 AIO PC is thin, measuring in at 541 mm x 330.3 mm x 56.4 mm.

COLORFUL intros onebot M24A1 all-in-one PC, 23.8-inch system for $759 03 | TweakTown.com

You've got plenty of I/O connectivity, with HDMI 2.0 out, VGA out, 4 x USB 3.0 ports, GbE networking, and 3.5mm audio jacks.

Buy at Amazon

Colorful GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/28/2021 at 4:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.