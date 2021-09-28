Amazon unveils Astro Household Robot, rolls around your house

Amazon unveils its first household robot, the Alexa-powered Astro -- which isn't just an Alexa that wheels around your house.

Amazon has just unveiled its first-ever household robot with the introduction of Astro, a new autonomous robot that listens to your voice commands and drives around your house on wheels.

The new Amazon Astro robot would wheel around your house when you're not home, and will keep an eye on things at home while you're away. It will patrol your home like a gimped Terminator, but on wheels and it looks harmless, and will send you a push notification if something happens at home. You can even have a live view of your house from you're phone while you're out of the house, if that's what you want.

Astro can move around a fair bit, and has multiple movements and expressions through its LCD-as-a-face, and front-facing cameras that will identify you, and show the world to you through Astro's all-seeing eyes. If you're concerned about privacy, you can tweak Astro with "out of bounds" zones where Amazon's robot can't go.

Amazon is looking at charging $1000 for its new Astro robot, but after the first batch of robots is sold the price will bump up to $1450. Amazon isn't just pushing out a one-and-done robot here, with an Astro 2 on the way. Even just to buy Astro, you have to be invited... exclusively.

