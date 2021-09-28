Leaked videos show how crazy Halo Infinite's custom games can get

With 28-player 14v14 madness, Halo Infinite's custom games might be the most fun out of any game in the complete Halo franchise.

Halo Infinite players found a way to glitch into custom games in the most recent technical preview. Now we have an idea of what to expect from Infinite's customs: Utter madness.

New leaked videos from YouTuber RebenDigita1 show just how crazy Halo Infinite's custom games can get. There's settings for jump physics that range from moon jumps to Neo-style Matrix leaps and even zero gravity floating. Super-speed is also back.

One of the best things about customs is the playercount, which supports up to 28-players in a single lobby. There's gametypes like big team battle, arena slayer, and zone capture, offering at least 14v14 matches (there's probably options for multi-team, too). Rebendigita1 has also captured footage of the unreleased Hydra and Sentinel Beam weapons, and also a look at vehicles like the Wasp, Wraith, and Chopper.

Halo Infinite's second beta test goes live on October 3 and will not require any registration to join. For more info click here.