All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Leaked videos show how crazy Halo Infinite's custom games can get

With 28-player 14v14 madness, Halo Infinite's custom games might be the most fun out of any game in the complete Halo franchise.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 3:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Infinite players found a way to glitch into custom games in the most recent technical preview. Now we have an idea of what to expect from Infinite's customs: Utter madness.

Read Also: Halo Infinite's graphics have massively improved since 2020

New leaked videos from YouTuber RebenDigita1 show just how crazy Halo Infinite's custom games can get. There's settings for jump physics that range from moon jumps to Neo-style Matrix leaps and even zero gravity floating. Super-speed is also back.

One of the best things about customs is the playercount, which supports up to 28-players in a single lobby. There's gametypes like big team battle, arena slayer, and zone capture, offering at least 14v14 matches (there's probably options for multi-team, too). Rebendigita1 has also captured footage of the unreleased Hydra and Sentinel Beam weapons, and also a look at vehicles like the Wasp, Wraith, and Chopper.

Halo Infinite's second beta test goes live on October 3 and will not require any registration to join. For more info click here.

Leaked videos show how crazy Halo Infinite's custom games can get 4 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/28/2021 at 3:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.