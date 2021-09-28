Sony teases 'exciting' PlayStation 5 firmware updates and new features

Sony is developing a bunch of new updates, firmware patches, and features for the PlayStation 5 based around fan feedback.

The PS5's recent firmware update was its biggest so far, but Sony is just getting started.

Sony just unlocked the PS5's M.2 SSD bay to allow expansion with PC-grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs. This represents the largest firmware update for the PS5 so far (technically there's only big two big ones) and Sony now teases more features are incoming.

In a recent PlayStation Blog post, SIE Senior Vice President of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino said internal developers are planning out future PS5 firmware patches with player feedback in mind. While Nishino didn't outline exactly what's coming--maybe QoL improvements or the extremely innovative save-state sharing feature teased by patents--but he did say they'll be exciting and delight PS5 owners.

"I believe this firmware update is not just about us doing it; it's the whole community doing things. So, I'm really excited to hear more from the community. And I will diligently deliver the new features in an exciting way,"Nishino said.

"We are not just whiteboarding our desired features. We work for customer needs. We really want to solve the problem in a delightful manner. That's our core passion. We are here for the users. I'm always amazed by the feedback, how much the community loves PlayStation. It's really great to hear player feedback, and at the same time, we get great feedback from creators as well."

The PS5 now supports expansion SSDs and the annoying screenshot indicator can now be hidden. What more is there to ask for? Maybe, just maybe we'll get some sort of quick resume functionality...