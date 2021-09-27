Google delivery drones attacked by ravens, only in Australia

Home delivery drones in Australia suspended because of repeated attacks by birds, 'only a matter of time' before drone is downed.

In something that feels like it should be branded as "only happens in Australia" -- multiple bird attacks have made drone delivery companies ground their delivery drones in Canberra, Australia.

Drone delivery company, Wing, said that it has paused its operations in the northern suburb of Harrison, while bird experts work out what is going on with the local ravens that have been striking their delivery drones. The situation can be dangerous, as a bird could easily down a drone and you don't need that crashing into the ground.

Wing explained to its customers: "We've identified some birds in the area demonstrating territorial behaviors and swooping at moving objects. While this is common during nesting season, we are committed to being strong stewards of the environment, and would like to have ornithological experts investigate this further to ensure we continue to have minimal impact on birdlife in our service locations".

With Australia still in the Dark Ages when it comes to pandemic lockdowns, Australian residents have been relying on delivery services more than ever before. Harrison resident Ben Roberts has been using Wing deliveries during the lockdowns, and even shot some video of a raven attacking his drone delivery coffee order.

Roberts explained to ABC News Australia: "It's just good to be able to grab a quick brew without having to get in the car, drive to a cafe, mask up, interact with other people and unnecessarily expose yourself to Delta when I can just order it to my front yard".

"We don't want them getting injured, they're an important part of our environment here. I think I saw them swooping a garbage truck the other day... although I haven't seen them attack any people which is good. But they are certainly very territorial at the moment".

