All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 XPG XENIA 15 2021 Version gaming laptop prototype giveaway! 🔥

Moon origin revealed in new study, was born out of two violent impacts

A new study has explored the origins of Earth's only satellite, the Moon, which seems to have been born out of two violent events.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Sep 27 2021 4:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Probably the most widely believed theory for how the Moon came to be is a singular collision occurring billions of years ago with a very young Earth.

Moon origin revealed in new study, was born out of two violent impacts 02 | TweakTown.com

However, a new study that has been recently published in The Planetary Science Journal has suggested a new theory that builds upon the main one. Erik Asphaug, a professor at the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, and fellow colleagues, have conducted computer simulations involving a celestial body the size of Mars (named Theia) colliding with a proto-Earth around 4.4 billion years ago.

Rolling back the clock through these simulations, researchers found that a new theory was much better suited to the end result of what we observe today. The researchers suggest that Theia collided with Earth at a much faster speed than previously anticipated, which caused a "hit and run" incident that teed up Theia and Earth to collide again sometime 100,000 to 1 million years after the initial collision.

Asphaug explained, "The double impact mixes things up much more than a single event, which could explain the isotopic similarity of Earth and moon, and also how the second, slow, merging collision would have happened in the first place."

If you are interested in reading a more in-depth explanation for this new theory about how the Moon came to be, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Mens Apollo NASA Patches Slim Fit Bomber Jackets Windbreaker

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$36.99
$36.99$36.99$36.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/27/2021 at 3:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.