DecaGear's upcoming VR controllers look a lot like Valve's Knuckles

DecaGear released the first image of it's upcoming VR motion controllers and promised it would have more details to share soon.

DecaGear is preparing to release the details about its upcoming VR motion controllers. The company posted a screenshot early Friday morning showing off the new design and hinting at a few details.

DecaGear popped up out of nowhere about a year ago with a bold claim of releasing a biometric-enabled VR headset. The DecaGear 1 is scheduled to launch early next year with a built-in face tracking sensor and eye-tracking cameras. The new headset will also include a DecaMove locomotion controller and a pair of wand controllers.

DecaGear's new controller design borrows several features from Valve's Index controllers. The controllers feature thumbsticks and two face buttons on each side, which has become a standard input layout for VR controllers. The face of each controller also includes a menu button, which may support fingerprint scanning. DecaGear said that the menu button would eliminate the need for passwords, but it didn't specify how.

The DecaGear Controllers have a strap like the ones on the Index controllers, which presumably enables you to release your grip from the controllers without dropping them. The handles appear to include capacitive touch sensors, but that is pure speculation right now. The company said that details would be forthcoming soon.

One critical detail that remains unclear is the tracking solution. DeceGear is developing an inside-out tracking solution for its headset to eliminate the need for basestations. The controllers don't have a visible sensor array like the halo on the Index controllers, indicating DecaGear could be using a new tracking method.