All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 XPG XENIA 15 2021 Version gaming laptop prototype giveaway! 🔥

DecaGear's upcoming VR controllers look a lot like Valve's Knuckles

DecaGear released the first image of it's upcoming VR motion controllers and promised it would have more details to share soon.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Sep 27 2021 1:15 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

DecaGear is preparing to release the details about its upcoming VR motion controllers. The company posted a screenshot early Friday morning showing off the new design and hinting at a few details.

DecaGear's upcoming VR controllers look a lot like Valve's Knuckles 01 | TweakTown.com

DecaGear popped up out of nowhere about a year ago with a bold claim of releasing a biometric-enabled VR headset. The DecaGear 1 is scheduled to launch early next year with a built-in face tracking sensor and eye-tracking cameras. The new headset will also include a DecaMove locomotion controller and a pair of wand controllers.

DecaGear's new controller design borrows several features from Valve's Index controllers. The controllers feature thumbsticks and two face buttons on each side, which has become a standard input layout for VR controllers. The face of each controller also includes a menu button, which may support fingerprint scanning. DecaGear said that the menu button would eliminate the need for passwords, but it didn't specify how.

The DecaGear Controllers have a strap like the ones on the Index controllers, which presumably enables you to release your grip from the controllers without dropping them. The handles appear to include capacitive touch sensors, but that is pure speculation right now. The company said that details would be forthcoming soon.

One critical detail that remains unclear is the tracking solution. DeceGear is developing an inside-out tracking solution for its headset to eliminate the need for basestations. The controllers don't have a visible sensor array like the halo on the Index controllers, indicating DecaGear could be using a new tracking method.

Buy at Amazon

Valve Index Full VR Kit (2020 Model) (Includes Headset, Base Stations, (B0876HSX6J)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.99
$1499.99$1449.99$1449.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/26/2021 at 11:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.