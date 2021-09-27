Intel Core i9-12900K teased: up to 27% faster than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel's flagship Alder Lake CPU, the Core i9-12900K, is up to 27% faster in single-threaded performance over the Ryzen 9 5950X.

Intel is set to dominate AMD with its upcoming 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPU family, with its new flagship Core i9-12900K processor teased again and it really whoops AMD's ass.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Core i9-12900K was benched against the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor, where in the built-in CPU-Z benchmark it is 27% faster. If we add this with the last Core i9-12900K benchmarks with the Cinebench R20 and Cinebench R23 results, Intel could have the fastest desktop CPU ever made with its Core i9-12900K.

In the screenshots leaked on Bilibili, the new Core i9-12900K scores 825 points in the CPU-Z built-in benchmark. This is up 27% from the Ryzen 9 5950X which scores 647 while the Core i9-11900K scores 682. There's no multi-thread performance numbers here, but we should expect near identical performance between the Core i9-12900K and Ryzen 9 5950X processors as the blue/purple bars are the same length here in the benchmark results.

I'll be shifting over my main GPU test system to Intel's new Core i9-12900K the second I can, as it'll be the most exciting upgrade in quite a while now. Intel Alder Lake will also introduce DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 as well.