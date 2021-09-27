All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 XPG XENIA 15 2021 Version gaming laptop prototype giveaway! 🔥

Intel Core i9-12900K teased: up to 27% faster than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel's flagship Alder Lake CPU, the Core i9-12900K, is up to 27% faster in single-threaded performance over the Ryzen 9 5950X.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 27 2021 12:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is set to dominate AMD with its upcoming 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPU family, with its new flagship Core i9-12900K processor teased again and it really whoops AMD's ass.

Intel Core i9-12900K teased: up to 27% faster than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Core i9-12900K was benched against the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor, where in the built-in CPU-Z benchmark it is 27% faster. If we add this with the last Core i9-12900K benchmarks with the Cinebench R20 and Cinebench R23 results, Intel could have the fastest desktop CPU ever made with its Core i9-12900K.

In the screenshots leaked on Bilibili, the new Core i9-12900K scores 825 points in the CPU-Z built-in benchmark. This is up 27% from the Ryzen 9 5950X which scores 647 while the Core i9-11900K scores 682. There's no multi-thread performance numbers here, but we should expect near identical performance between the Core i9-12900K and Ryzen 9 5950X processors as the blue/purple bars are the same length here in the benchmark results.

Intel Core i9-12900K teased: up to 27% faster than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 02 | TweakTown.com

I'll be shifting over my main GPU test system to Intel's new Core i9-12900K the second I can, as it'll be the most exciting upgrade in quite a while now. Intel Alder Lake will also introduce DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 as well.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (BX8070811900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£518.50
£518.50£495.54£510.36
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/26/2021 at 10:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.