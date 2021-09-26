All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE unveils AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995X beast AF workstations

GIGABYTE's new W771-Z00 workstation packs AMD's flagship Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX processor, up to 2TB of system memory.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Sep 26 2021 9:44 PM CDT
GIGABYTE has just unveiled a beast new workstation that packs AMD's core-packed Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX processor, which offers 64 cores and 128 threads of Zen 3 processing power.

GIGABYTE unveils AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995X beast AF workstations 02 | TweakTown.com
The new GIGABYTE W771-Z00 workstation packs AMD's flagship Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX processor, offering 64 cores and 128 threads, as well as support for 8-channel DDR4 RAM which supports up to 2TB of system memory for high-end workstation use.

You can't have 64 cores and 128 threads of CPU power and 2TB of RAM if you're not going to have a ballistic amount of GPUs inside, with GIGABYTE's new W771-Z00 workstation capable of having 4 x dual-slot GPUs with PCIe 4.0 x16 lanes ready for all those GPUs.

GIGABYTE uses dual redundant 2000W (CRPS) power supplies, as there is a lot of CPU and GPU horsepower inside of the W771-Z00 workstation. There's support for 8 x 2.5-inch / 3.5-inch hot-swap SSDs or HDDs in from two cages. There's 2 x M.2 slots, 2 x 10GbE LAN and 2 x 1GbE LAN ports.

GIGABYTE unveils AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995X beast AF workstations 07 | TweakTown.com

Inside of the W771-Z00 workstation, GIGABYTE is using the MC62-G40 motherboard with the following specifications:

  • Model Name: MC62-G40
  • Form Factor: SSI-CEB
  • Chipset: WRX80
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
  • Memory: 8 DIMMs, support up to 2TB
  • Expansion Slots: 6 x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 4.0 x8.
  • LAN: 2 x 10GbE, 1 x 1GbE, 1 x MLAN
  • BMC: ASPEED AST2600
  • Storage: 4 x SATA, 3 x SlimSAS, 2 x M.2 (NVMe or SATA)
  • Connections: 6 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 1 x TPM header
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX 64-core, 128-thread desktop processo (AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX)

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

