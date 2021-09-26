GIGABYTE unveils AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995X beast AF workstations

GIGABYTE's new W771-Z00 workstation packs AMD's flagship Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX processor, up to 2TB of system memory.

GIGABYTE has just unveiled a beast new workstation that packs AMD's core-packed Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX processor, which offers 64 cores and 128 threads of Zen 3 processing power.

The new GIGABYTE W771-Z00 workstation packs AMD's flagship Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX processor, offering 64 cores and 128 threads, as well as support for 8-channel DDR4 RAM which supports up to 2TB of system memory for high-end workstation use.

You can't have 64 cores and 128 threads of CPU power and 2TB of RAM if you're not going to have a ballistic amount of GPUs inside, with GIGABYTE's new W771-Z00 workstation capable of having 4 x dual-slot GPUs with PCIe 4.0 x16 lanes ready for all those GPUs.

GIGABYTE uses dual redundant 2000W (CRPS) power supplies, as there is a lot of CPU and GPU horsepower inside of the W771-Z00 workstation. There's support for 8 x 2.5-inch / 3.5-inch hot-swap SSDs or HDDs in from two cages. There's 2 x M.2 slots, 2 x 10GbE LAN and 2 x 1GbE LAN ports.

Inside of the W771-Z00 workstation, GIGABYTE is using the MC62-G40 motherboard with the following specifications: