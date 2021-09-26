Apple to exercise legal rights and keep Fortnite banned from App Store

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Sun, Sep 26 2021 3:23 AM CDT
Apple will continue exercising its legal right to keep Fortnite banned from the App Store.

The Epic Games vs Apple trial is now over, and the fallout sees some things changing--and more things staying the same. District court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple is not monopolistic nor did it violate antitrust laws, and it has the right to keep Fortnite--and Epic Games--off of its platform for as long as it likes.

Epic didn't like this ruling. In fact, Epic mostly lost the trial; The court only ruled in favor of Epic in one complaint--that Apple's 30% commission was unjustified, excessive, and "supracompetitive". Apple isn't antitrust, but it is showing signs of becoming antitrust through anti-competitive policies. Apple was forced to allow developers to offer in-game payment links that would bypass Apple's 30% revenue cut, letting app and game devs keep 100% of earnings.

Epic, however, wanted more. They not only wanted the courts to force Apple to allow Fortnite back on the storefront, but asked Apple to allow third-party storefronts and payment processing systems within Fortnite as well. Epic, has made over $6 billion from Fortnite to date, wanted to have the Epic Games Store on iOS.

The courts say Epic breached its contract and was ordered to pay $6 million to Apple. The judge didn't rule that Apple had to allow Fortnite to return, and Apple has to right to refuse Fortnite--or any other game or company that breaks their contract.

Apple is doing just that. Apple's legal counsel says that Fortnite will remain banned from iOS and the App Store until the current appeal is dealt with. Epic immediately appealed the court's decision after a ruling was made, kicking off months of new legal proceedings.

"In light of this and other statements since the court's decision, and coupled with Epic's duplicitous conduct in the past, Apple has exercised its discretion not to reinstate Epic's developer program at this time.

"Furthermore, Apple will not consider any further requests for reinstatement until the district court's judgement because final and nonappealable," Apple's lawyers said.

NEWS SOURCE:epicgames.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

