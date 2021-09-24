All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i9-12900K wrecks every single AMD CPU makes in Cinebench

Intel's new 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' flagship Core i9-12900K processor kills everything, including AMD's thread-filled Threadripper.

Published Fri, Sep 24 2021 8:36 PM CDT
Intel's new 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs aren't too much further away, and now we have some more benchmark numbers to tease us from the flagship Core i9-12900K processor.

In some new tests with Cinebench R23, the new Core i9-12900K processor was benched and scored 30,549 in multi-core tests, this is up against 30,054 from the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990X and Ryzen 9 5950X with 28,647.

The new Core i9-12900K was used inside of an ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard, installed into a system made by a Chinese system integrator called ThundeRobot. This system was tested with the Core i9-12900K processor benched in SiSoftware Sandra but didn't match up against the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

The most recent tests are in SiSoft Sandra, but that low result could be because the small cores aren't being dedicated and thus performance is reduced. Intel is using a hybrid architecture with Alder Lake, with a mix of big and little cores (high efficiency and high performance). One or the other would've been enabled, while the other would've been disabled.

We should expect Intel to come out on top of virtually all of AMD's Ryzen CPU stack -- and in some multi-core tests it's even beating the higher-core count Ryzen Threadripper CPUs. Impressive stuff to see from Alder Lake so far, and we're not even hands-on yet.

DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 technology, too ;)

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

