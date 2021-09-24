PlayStation 5's control center still needs a storage quick-launch icon

Now that the PlayStation 5 supports M.2 expansion SSDs, the console needs a storage quick launch function more than ever.

The PlayStation 5's Control Center needs a storage quick launch function now more than ever.

The PS5 now supports M.2 SSDs for storage expansion, and gamers can now attach PC-grade PCIe 4.0 drives into the console to boost available space. This is a pretty big deal considering the PS5 only has 667GB of usable storage after formatting. Installed M.2 drives, however, can utilize nearly all of available storage and don't require extra reservations.

This new storage development means gamers might be spending more time transferring and paying closer attention to their available storage. By no means is the storage problem solved by the M.2 drive unlock--it's merely a band aid and you'll still eventually have to play the uninstallation mini-game at some point.

That's why Sony should make things easier for gamers by including a storage button in the PS5's Control Center. Right now the Control Center includes a bunch of shortcuts to features like broadcasting, friend lists, music, accessories, and of course the all-important power button. Storage needs to be here. The idea is to create a quick-launch icon that would take you directly into the storage management page where you can move and delete games and generally keep tabs on what's going on with your storage.

I've said this from day one, especially when I had to go through headaches trying to figure out why saves in cross-gen games weren't syncing properly.

