All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Asteroid three times Statue of Liberty is fast-approaching Earth today

NASA's database says an asteroid that could be three to six times the size of the Statue of Liberty is fast approaching Earth.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Sep 22 2021 3:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An asteroid that could be anywhere between 425 and 985 feet in diameter is approaching Earth at tens of thousands of miles per hour.

Asteroid three times Statue of Liberty is fast-approaching Earth today 01 | TweakTown.com

The asteroid is named 2021 NY1, and according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Near-Earth-Object (NEO) tracking website, the asteroid will pass Earth safely at a distance of about 970,000 miles. NASA categorizes any object that passes within 120 million miles of the Sun as a NEO, hence asteroid 2021 NY1's classification.

In terms of distances in space, 970,000 miles is quite close to Earth as the Moon is only 238,855 miles away. NASA's NEO database describes 2021 NY1 as being roughly between three and six Statues of Liberty tall and that the space rock is traveling at around 21,000 mph, which is about 27 times the speed of sound. If you are interested in what asteroid has come the closest to Earth, that would be asteroid 2020 QG, which passed over the Indian Ocean at just 1,830 miles.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5.99
$5.99$12.03$5.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2021 at 11:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.