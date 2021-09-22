All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Black holes more complex than we thought after surprise discovery

A team of astronomers have published a new paper that suggests black holes are more complex than what was originally thought.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Sep 22 2021 3:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A surprise discovery has led researchers to believe that black holes may be more complex than what was initially thought.

Black holes more complex than we thought after surprise discovery 01 | TweakTown.com

According to a new study published in the journal Physical Review D, astronomers Xavier Calmet and Folkert Kuipers of the University of Sussex studied the changes in gravitational forces that are changed by quantum particles located at the edge of the black hole. What they found after running their calculations was an anomaly appeared that they couldn't explain. The researchers concluded that what they saw in their calculations was black holes have pressure.

Xavier Calmet, Professor of Physics at the University of Sussex and an author on the study, explained, "Our finding that Schwarzschild black holes [static black holes without electric charge and angular momentum] have a pressure as well as a temperature is even more exciting given that it was a total surprise. I'm delighted that the research that we are undertaking at the University of Sussex into quantum gravity has furthered the scientific communities' wider understanding of the nature of black holes."

Calmet says that the pressure black holes exert is only small. However, the discovery of it will allow researchers to establish a much greater understanding of how black holes work and their behavior. Camlet added, "If you consider black holes within only general relativity, one can show that they have a singularity in their centers where the laws of physics as we know them must break down. It is hoped that when quantum field theory is incorporated into general relativity, we might be able to find a new description of black holes."

For a more in-depth explanation of the study, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

NuffSaid NASA Meatball Logo Worm Hooded Sweatshirt Sweater Pullover

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$32.99
$32.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/22/2021 at 12:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.