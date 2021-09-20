Elon Musk slaps $50 million down after Inspiration4 crew returns home

SpaceX CEO has welcomed home the Inspiration4 crew that was in lower-Earth orbit for 3 days without any professional astronauts.

The Inspiration4 crew arrived safely back on Earth this past Saturday with SpaceX's Dragon capsule touching down safely in the Atlantic Ocean

The crew of four ordinary people were up in lower-Earth orbit for three days, and throughout that time the crew enjoyed some music, did science experiments and enjoyed an incredible view at Earth from Dragon's cupola. Jarrad Isaacman, the sponsor and commander of the mission wanted to raise money for St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Isaacman reportedly paid SpaceX an undisclosed amount of money for the trip, as well as gave $100 million to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

As a welcome home present, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk counted himself in for $50 million to be donated to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Musk dropped the welcoming him present on a tweet from the team that said they are back on Earth and are "Happy. Healthy. Home." SpaceX mission control said when the Inspiration4 Crew was landing, "On behalf of SpaceX, welcome back to planet Earth. Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us."

