All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: PSA: PS4 firmware v9.0 update bricks PlayStation 4 consoles

Elon Musk slaps $50 million down after Inspiration4 crew returns home

SpaceX CEO has welcomed home the Inspiration4 crew that was in lower-Earth orbit for 3 days without any professional astronauts.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Sep 20 2021 5:40 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Inspiration4 crew arrived safely back on Earth this past Saturday with SpaceX's Dragon capsule touching down safely in the Atlantic Ocean

The crew of four ordinary people were up in lower-Earth orbit for three days, and throughout that time the crew enjoyed some music, did science experiments and enjoyed an incredible view at Earth from Dragon's cupola. Jarrad Isaacman, the sponsor and commander of the mission wanted to raise money for St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Isaacman reportedly paid SpaceX an undisclosed amount of money for the trip, as well as gave $100 million to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

As a welcome home present, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk counted himself in for $50 million to be donated to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Musk dropped the welcoming him present on a tweet from the team that said they are back on Earth and are "Happy. Healthy. Home." SpaceX mission control said when the Inspiration4 Crew was landing, "On behalf of SpaceX, welcome back to planet Earth. Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Elon Musk slaps $50 million down after Inspiration4 crew returns home 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.84
$9.84$9.65$9.85
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2021 at 5:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.