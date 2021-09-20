All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk laughs at President Biden, after all-civilian SpaceX mission

Elon Musk says President Biden was 'still sleeping' during SpaceX's recent historic all-civilian Inspiration4 mission success.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 20 2021 12:54 AM CDT
SpaceX has just successfully made history with their Inspiration4 mission, raising $210 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and sending four civilians into space.

Elon Musk wasn't happy about the news, with someone tweeting him asking: "The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude. What's your theory on why that is?"

The Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted back, simply saying: "He's still sleeping".

Considering that the Inspiration4 mission raised $210 million -- $50 million personally pledged by Musk himself, but the White House didn't have a comment for SpaceX, the Americans on-board making history, or Elon Musk. NASA officials popped some champagne for Musk and SpaceX and its historic Inspiration4 mission.

Hell, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Blue Origin, and even Musk's archnemesis in the industry and fellow billionaire, Jeff Bezos, even congratulated him. Biden it seems was too busy to be presidential -- or even American -- on that day.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

