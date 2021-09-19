All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

$1 trillion platinum coin could get minted, placed at Federal Reserve

A loophole exists that allows the Treasury Department to mint a $1 trillion platinum coin, and despoited at the Federal Reserve.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Sep 19 2021 9:11 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The US government is about to hit its debt ceiling, with renewed concerns over the economy looming as the Benjamins tick over, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell not budging on refusing GOP assistance on increasing the debt ceiling.

$1 trillion platinum coin could get minted, placed at Federal Reserve 17 | TweakTown.com

McConnell said that Democrats need to raise it in order to finance their huge social spending plans on healthcare, education, and childcare. Business Insider reports that there is a loophole in solving this issue, where instead of raising the debt ceiling, the Treasury Department has the power to mint a $1 trillion platinum coin.

The $1 trillion platinum coin would be minted and then deposited at the Federal Reserve, and then the US government would continue away paying its bills like nothing happened -- without the debt ceiling being raised. But then the not-so-federal Federal Reserve has that $1 trillion platinum coin in their possession.

We haven't been at this point before, as there's been plenty of times that the debt limit has been reached, and the US government has even previously shutdown. If it were to happen again, or be worse... in the middle of the state of affairs in the US and globally right now, it wouldn't be pretty.

But that $1 trillion platinum minted coin sure would be!

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$50.99
$50.99$45.40$45.40
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/19/2021 at 5:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com, qz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.