XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB, watercooled and promised 3GHz+ OC GPU
XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB graphics card sports an ultra-premium pre-installed water block, and 3GHz+ OC GPU clock speeds.
XFX has launched its Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB graphics card, which rocks an ultra-premium pre-installed water block from the good folks over at EK.
The new XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB graphics card is one of the very fastest custom Radeon RX 6900 XTs ever made, with 350W+ power available and promised 3GHz+ OC GPU clocks. XFX explains: "The base of the block is CNC machined out of nickel-plated electrolytic copper while the top is CNC machined out of glass-like Acrylic. Sealing is ensured by high-quality EPDM O-Rings. The brass standoffs are already pre-installed and allow for a safe and easy installation procedure".
XFX requires 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the custom Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB graphics card, we don't know how much power the card can use at its maximum -- but it should be 350W+ while staying cooler than air-cooled RX 6900 XT cards using the same Navi 21 XTXH GPU.
I'm absolutely loving the design of the card, it makes me want to build a new gaming PC with a vertical GPU mount and have the XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB graphics card front and center. Nice work, XFX!
There's no price on the card -- but don't expect it to be cheap, and it should hopefully be available soon.
