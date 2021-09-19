All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB, watercooled and promised 3GHz+ OC GPU

XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB graphics card sports an ultra-premium pre-installed water block, and 3GHz+ OC GPU clock speeds.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Sep 19 2021 8:10 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

XFX has launched its Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB graphics card, which rocks an ultra-premium pre-installed water block from the good folks over at EK.

XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB, watercooled and promised 3GHz+ OC GPU 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The new XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB graphics card is one of the very fastest custom Radeon RX 6900 XTs ever made, with 350W+ power available and promised 3GHz+ OC GPU clocks. XFX explains: "The base of the block is CNC machined out of nickel-plated electrolytic copper while the top is CNC machined out of glass-like Acrylic. Sealing is ensured by high-quality EPDM O-Rings. The brass standoffs are already pre-installed and allow for a safe and easy installation procedure".

XFX requires 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the custom Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB graphics card, we don't know how much power the card can use at its maximum -- but it should be 350W+ while staying cooler than air-cooled RX 6900 XT cards using the same Navi 21 XTXH GPU.

XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB, watercooled and promised 3GHz+ OC GPU 03 | TweakTown.comXFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB, watercooled and promised 3GHz+ OC GPU 04 | TweakTown.com

I'm absolutely loving the design of the card, it makes me want to build a new gaming PC with a vertical GPU mount and have the XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB graphics card front and center. Nice work, XFX!

XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB, watercooled and promised 3GHz+ OC GPU 05 | TweakTown.com
XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB, watercooled and promised 3GHz+ OC GPU 06 | TweakTown.com
XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB, watercooled and promised 3GHz+ OC GPU 01 | TweakTown.com

There's no price on the card -- but don't expect it to be cheap, and it should hopefully be available soon.

Buy at Amazon

XFX Speedster MERC319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Black Gaming (RX-69XTACBD9)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1699.99
$1699.99$1699.99$1699.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/19/2021 at 6:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.