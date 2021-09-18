All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
You can buy ASUS ROG gaming furniture at IKEA in the US next month

IKEA will have the new ASUS ROG gaming furniture available for purchase in the US in-store, and online starting next month.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Sep 18 2021 11:05 PM CDT
ASUS launched its ROG gaming furniture earlier this year, but now it is being deployed in the US through IKEA both in-store, and online next month.

You can buy ASUS ROG gaming furniture at IKEA in the US next month 03 | TweakTown.com

The new ASUS ROG gaming furniture includes gaming chairs, gaming desks, cabinets, drawers, ring lights, phone holders, mouse pads, a mouse bungee, an insulated tumbler, a multifunctional blanket (so awesome), a neck pillow, cup holder, and even a wooden arm headphone stand.

That's a pretty extensive ASUS ROG setup there.

There is a lot of great ASUS ROG hardware here, and while it isn't all super-enthusiast, super-high-end gear... it is being sold at IKEA which isn't an expensive, super-high-end company. The new ASUS ROG x IKEA gaming collection is, I'm sure, going to be used by many sponsored streamers... but how many will walk in and buy all of these products?

Hardcore ASUS fans will... that's for sure. I do want to try out an entire setup, it would be pretty awesome to have an ASUS ROG x IKEA gaming collection setup in my house. I mean, I've got the room... and some super-fast ASUS hardware to throw at it. Hmm.

ASUS Gaming Gear and Accessory Business Unit boss Kris Huang explained: "gamers globally know and love the ROG brand, and they trust it to deliver the most exciting gaming innovations in the market. Our new partnership with the experts at Ikea will allow ROG to find new and interesting ways to delight gamers in and around the home".

You can check out the entire ASUS ROG x IKEA gaming furniture collection here.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

