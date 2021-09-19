All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch

SpaceX recently launched a crew of all-civilians into lower-Earth orbit for three days, and here are all the best images and video.

Published Sun, Sep 19 2021 3:32 AM CDT

Published Sun, Sep 19 2021 3:32 AM CDT
SpaceX recently launched its Falcon 9 rocket, and onboard the rocket was the Inspiration4 crew, who are currently floating around in lower-Earth orbit.

The launch for SpaceX was a success and marked a milestone for the space tourism industry as the very first all-civilian flight to space. The launch took place from the Kennedy Space Center located in Florida and stunned onlookers as the Falcon 9 soared off into the sky at high speeds. Throughout this article, you will find some of the best videos and images taken of the launch.

The crew aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule will have one of the best views of Earth through the cupola. Since the Inspiration4 mission doesn't take the passengers on board to the International Space Station, SpaceX has modified the Dragon capsule and has replaced the docking mechanism with a cupola or glass dome. Passengers onboard Dragon will be able to enjoy a stunning 360-degree view of Earth.

Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 13 IMAGES
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 02 | TweakTown.com
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 03 | TweakTown.com
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 04 | TweakTown.com
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 05 | TweakTown.com
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 06 | TweakTown.com
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 07 | TweakTown.com
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 08 | TweakTown.com
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 09 | TweakTown.com
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 10 | TweakTown.com
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 11 | TweakTown.com
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 12 | TweakTown.com
Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch 13 | TweakTown.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

