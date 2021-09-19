Here's all the best images and video from SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch

SpaceX recently launched a crew of all-civilians into lower-Earth orbit for three days, and here are all the best images and video.

SpaceX recently launched its Falcon 9 rocket, and onboard the rocket was the Inspiration4 crew, who are currently floating around in lower-Earth orbit.

The launch for SpaceX was a success and marked a milestone for the space tourism industry as the very first all-civilian flight to space. The launch took place from the Kennedy Space Center located in Florida and stunned onlookers as the Falcon 9 soared off into the sky at high speeds. Throughout this article, you will find some of the best videos and images taken of the launch.

The crew aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule will have one of the best views of Earth through the cupola. Since the Inspiration4 mission doesn't take the passengers on board to the International Space Station, SpaceX has modified the Dragon capsule and has replaced the docking mechanism with a cupola or glass dome. Passengers onboard Dragon will be able to enjoy a stunning 360-degree view of Earth.

VIEW GALLERY - 13 IMAGES

More Inspiration4 News

Read more: Netflix will stream SpaceX's game-changing launch happening this week

Read more: NASA award millions to Blue Origin, SpaceX for new moon lander concept

Read more: Watch SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch here, launch to happen in 30 mins

Read more: SpaceX's all-civilian crew will have this incredible view when pooping

Read more: SpaceX launches ordinary citizens to space without any astronauts