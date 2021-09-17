All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
KIOXIA expands the PCIe 4.0 SSD world with new FL6 Series SSDs

KIOXIA's new FL6 Series SSDs use KIOXIA's in-house XL-FLASH memory, and it's here to fight Intel Optane in the super-fast SSD biz.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Sep 17 2021 4:33 PM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Sep 17 2021 4:54 PM CDT
KIOXIA has just announced its new FL6 SSDs that use the PCIe 4.0 NVMe 1.4 interface, here to take up a battle against Intel's enterprise-focused Optane SSDs.

KIOXIA expands the PCIe 4.0 SSD world with new FL6 Series SSDs 02 | TweakTown.com

We don't have any hard numbers yet, but KIOXIA is saying that its new FL6 series SSDs are cheaper, and faster than Intel Optane offerings. KIOXIA is using its own in-house SLC XL-FLASH technology mixed with their BiCS 3D NAND flash memory on their new FL6 series PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

There's native dual-port support, with much faster program times of 7ms and lowered latencies of just 5ms -- a 10x improvement over TLC-based SSDs. KIOXIA is making its new FL6 series in capacities between 800GB and 3.2TB, so you'll be able to get something for any system with up to 3.2TB capacities available.

Neville Ichhaporia, vice president, SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc explained: "SCM is the next frontier for enterprise storage, and our FL6 Series SSD is designed to cost-effectively fill the gap between DRAM and traditional TLC-based flash SSDs".

"For tiered and caching architectures, KIOXIA continues to create innovative storage solutions that improve storage latency and system reliability. As one of the world's leading flash memory suppliers, our mature manufacturing processes, proven scalability and time-tested SLC reliability gives FL6 Series customers reliability advantages to create more compelling storage solutions".

FL6 Series Highlights

  • PCIeⓇ 4.0 and NVMe 1.4 specification compliant; ready for NVMe-oF deployments
  • Native dual-port for high-availability and resiliency
  • 60 DWPD endurance and capacities from 800 GB to 3200 GB
  • Enterprise reliability of 2.5M hours
  • SED and FIPS 140-2 security options

Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president, IDC explains: "Enterprise IT architects are always trying to accelerate data access and are now looking to storage class memory to deliver lower latency and higher performance than TLC-based flash storage to their applications. NVMe SCM SSD solutions, such as the KIOXIA FL6 Series, will help fulfill the needs of this fast-growing market where spending is expected to increase tenfold by 2025 compared to today".

NEWS SOURCE:business.kioxia.com

