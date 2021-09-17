Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra teased, would have huge 14.6-inch display
Samsung's new Ultra-branded Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sounds crazy: 14.6-inch OLED display, gigantic 11,500mAh batteryfor DAYS of use.
Samsung is working on what seems like quite the beast of a next-gen tablet, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra rumored to pack a huge 14.6-inch display.
The large 14.6-inch display that's teased is an OLED panel with a native resolution of 2960 x 1848, and inside the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to pack a rather huge 11,500mAh battery that would let users have multiple days of battery life.
Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet should have a 120Hz refresh, so the 2960 x 1848 resolution mixed with a 120Hz refresh rate is pretty damn nice. Mixed in with a large battery, it would be a massive contender -- and spec + display champion -- over Apple's flagship 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet.
Up to 12GB of RAM, dual front-facing cameras, and it should be pretty damn expensive. We will know more about the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in the coming months.
