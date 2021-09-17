All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk gives an update on the condition of SpaceX Inspiration4 crew

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has given an update on the condition of the all-civilian Inspiration4 crew that's currently in Earth's orbit.

Published Fri, Sep 17 2021 5:12 AM CDT
SpaceX recently launched four ordinary people into space without any professional astronauts on board. The mission is called Inspiration4.

Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski, and Dr. Sian Proctor took off from Cape Canaveral on September 16, marking a milestone moment in the space tourism industry as the first all-civilian mission to space. The launch was an all-round success, and the crew aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule has already traveled "5.5 times around Earth, completed their first round of scientific research, and enjoyed a couple of meals", per SpaceX.

The goal of the mission is to raise $200 million for St Jude's Children's Research Hospital and funding research that explores the effects of deep space on astronauts' bodies. According to the SpaceX website, the Dragon capsule is at 357 miles from the Earth, which is higher than the Hubble Space Telescope at 335 miles and the International Space Station (ISS) at 260 miles. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

