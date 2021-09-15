All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA updates the odds of a dangerous asteroid colliding with Earth

LG's new 325-inch 8K TV costs $1.7 million, weighs over 2000 pounds

LG's new Direct View LED (DVLED) home cinema TVs include a 325-inch 8K TV that costs $1.7 million, weighs over 2000 pounds.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 15 2021 9:20 PM CDT
LG has just announced its new Direct View LED home cinema TVs that come in all different screen sizes and resolutions, with the flagship DVLED TV coming in a huge 325-inch size and 8K resolution that will cost you $1.7 million.

LG's new 325-inch 8K TV costs $1.7 million, weighs over 2000 pounds
Yes, $1.7 million -- but you're getting an absolutely gigantic, and I'm sure amazing picture out of the 325-inch 8K LG DVLED TV. It's so big that it weighs over 2000 pounds, so you won't be hiring a van and driving it out of your local retailer, you're probably going to need to call up Bruce Wayne and ask for a loan, and also a crane to install it into your house.

The 325-inch 8K TV also consumes a crazy amount of power, drawing up to 16,560W and runs damn hot too. Inside, you've got LG's in-house AI-powered a7 processor that intelligently optimizes image quality, and beautiful deep blacks that deliver those inky-black blacks, with LG saying that "enhanced color reproduction and more precise detail, thanks to an impressive 150,000:1 (@10 lux) contrast ratio".

LG's new 325-inch 8K TV costs $1.7 million, weighs over 2000 pounds

LG's new DVLED home cinema TVs start at $70,000 for a smaller 108-inch model, which is powered by a quad-core SoC and 3.6GB of storage (on every model). The company is offering:

  • 325-inch 8K
  • 393-inch 4K
  • 294-inch 4K
  • 217-inch 4K
  • 163-inch 4K
  • 196-inch 2K
  • 147-inch 2K
  • 136-inch 2K
  • 108-inch 2K
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

