LG's new 325-inch 8K TV costs $1.7 million, weighs over 2000 pounds
LG has just announced its new Direct View LED home cinema TVs that come in all different screen sizes and resolutions, with the flagship DVLED TV coming in a huge 325-inch size and 8K resolution that will cost you $1.7 million.
Yes, $1.7 million -- but you're getting an absolutely gigantic, and I'm sure amazing picture out of the 325-inch 8K LG DVLED TV. It's so big that it weighs over 2000 pounds, so you won't be hiring a van and driving it out of your local retailer, you're probably going to need to call up Bruce Wayne and ask for a loan, and also a crane to install it into your house.
The 325-inch 8K TV also consumes a crazy amount of power, drawing up to 16,560W and runs damn hot too. Inside, you've got LG's in-house AI-powered a7 processor that intelligently optimizes image quality, and beautiful deep blacks that deliver those inky-black blacks, with LG saying that "enhanced color reproduction and more precise detail, thanks to an impressive 150,000:1 (@10 lux) contrast ratio".
LG's new DVLED home cinema TVs start at $70,000 for a smaller 108-inch model, which is powered by a quad-core SoC and 3.6GB of storage (on every model). The company is offering:
- 325-inch 8K
- 393-inch 4K
- 294-inch 4K
- 217-inch 4K
- 163-inch 4K
- 196-inch 2K
- 147-inch 2K
- 136-inch 2K
- 108-inch 2K
